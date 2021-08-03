First Alert Forecast: Amazing Week of Weather Continues

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with a light breeze. Feeling very comfortable as the period of lower humidity continues. A slight chance of a light shower later in the evening, otherwise all of Michiana remains dry. High of 79.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clouds clear out, with a combination of clear skies and calm winds we again fall into the middle to upper 50s overnight. Another refreshing evening. Areas of patchy fog possible by morning. Low of 57.

WEDNESDAY: Bright and dry. The sunshine continues as the winds calm, we warm a few more degrees. Temperatures get into the lower 80s during the afternoon. The warming rend will continue through the weekend. High of 81.

THURSDAY: More sunshine and calm winds. The humidity continues to be lower with highs reaching the lower 80s again. The great week of weather continues into Friday. High of 83.

LONG RANGE: The humidity will be on the increase by Friday. The temperatures will remain in the lower 80s before jumping higher into the weekend. Highs could reach near 90 by Sunday with some scattered storms possible throughout the weekend. This continues into next week. Right now, it does not look to be any major system that impacts us in Michiana just some scattered summer storms. Keep checking back for the latest on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, August 2nd, 2021

Monday’s High: 78

Monday’s Low: 53

Precipitation: 0.00″

