Elkhart football challenged to replace 19 starters in 2021

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Monday was the first day of high school football practice in Indiana.

One of the teams excited to be back on the practice field is the Elkhart Lions.

Elkhart had an impressive 2020 campaign finishing 9-1 overall with the Lions only loss coming in the regional title game to Merrillville.

After a strong season, the expectations remain the same. However, head coach Josh Shattuck knows it will be difficult to replace 19 starters.

“Our expectations are not going to change but we have a lot of talent to replace,” Shattuck said. “We have talent we can’t replace. You can’t replace Derrick Woods, Rodney McGraw, Tyren Mason, those are college level players, obviously. What you can try to do is get better collectively. We’re trying to build more depth. We have a lot of guys that are battling for spots. That part is exciting. We have a lot of unfilled spots by guys who haven’t played before so guys are hungry.”

The season starts in 18 days for Elkhart. They’ll open the season at Rice Field against the Concord Minutemen.

