Death investigation underway after person hit by train

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A death investigation is underway after a person was hit by a train in Mishawaka.

It happened before 5 a.m. Tuesday at E. 4th Street and Delorenzi Avenue.

St. Joseph County dispatchers tell 16 News Now they got a call that a train hit a male pedestrian.

The coroner confirms that person was killed.

The train tracks were closed at Kline Street because of the incident, but have since reopened. The underpass at Capital is currently open.

