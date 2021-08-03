Advertisement

Culver Academy alum Kayla Miracle falls in Round of 16 in Olympics

Miracle can get pulled back into the competition if Long makes the Finals.
Kayla Miracle at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Kayla Miracle at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.(NBC Olympics)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:41 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (WNDU) - Culver Academy alum Kayla Miracle wrestled for Team USA in the Round of 16 at the Olympics in the 62KG weight class.

In a match against China’s Jia Long, Miracle takes the 2-1 lead with the take down.

Long would return the favor with two minutes left as she scored an exposure on miracle to take the 3-2 lead.

Long would hold on to defeat Miracle 3-2. Long improves to 2-0 all-time against the 25-year-old Miracle.

This is just her third ever international tournament.

Miracle can get pulled back into the competition if Long makes the Finals.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are seven counties the CDC moved to the orange category which means “substantial”...
COVID-19 spreading in Michiana, Delta variant making its move
There were two shootings in South Bend on Sunday afternoon.
Three injured in two Sunday shootings
Going outside is something many of us take for granted. But for Wooldridge, getting out the...
South Bend man receives ramp, gets freedom back
Drive-by shooting kills one in Berrien County
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Lindsey Graham 1st vaccinated senator to test positive for COVID-19

Latest News

The Elkhart High School football team practices on August 3, 2021.
Elkhart football challenged to replace 19 starters in 2021
Irish track star Yared Nuguse trains at Notre Dame ahead of the 2020 Olympics.
Nuguse drops out of Olympics
FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2021, file photo, New Orleans Pelicans' Lonzo Ball brings the ball up...
AP source: Pelicans sending Ball to Bulls in sign-and-trade
France's Marine Johannes (23), left, drives to the basket past United States' Skylar Diggins...
Skylar Diggins-Smith, Loyd and Team USA defeat France to advance to quarterfinals