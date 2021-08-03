Culver Academy alum Kayla Miracle falls in Round of 16 in Olympics

TOKYO (WNDU) - Culver Academy alum Kayla Miracle wrestled for Team USA in the Round of 16 at the Olympics in the 62KG weight class.

In a match against China’s Jia Long, Miracle takes the 2-1 lead with the take down.

Long would return the favor with two minutes left as she scored an exposure on miracle to take the 3-2 lead.

Long would hold on to defeat Miracle 3-2. Long improves to 2-0 all-time against the 25-year-old Miracle.

This is just her third ever international tournament.

Miracle can get pulled back into the competition if Long makes the Finals.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.