Culver Academy alum Kayla Miracle falls in Round of 16 in Olympics
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:41 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOKYO (WNDU) - Culver Academy alum Kayla Miracle wrestled for Team USA in the Round of 16 at the Olympics in the 62KG weight class.
In a match against China’s Jia Long, Miracle takes the 2-1 lead with the take down.
Long would return the favor with two minutes left as she scored an exposure on miracle to take the 3-2 lead.
Long would hold on to defeat Miracle 3-2. Long improves to 2-0 all-time against the 25-year-old Miracle.
This is just her third ever international tournament.
Miracle can get pulled back into the competition if Long makes the Finals.
