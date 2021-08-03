Advertisement

Colts’ QB Carson Wentz out 5-12 weeks with broken foot

For now, Indy plans to use Jacob Eason as the starter.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz runs a drill during practice at the NFL team's...
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz runs a drill during practice at the NFL team's football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Thursday, July 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) - Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to miss 5 to 12 weeks because a broken left foot. Coach Frank Reich made the announcement following his return to the practice field after missing all of last week’s workouts because of a positive COVID-19 test. Reich says Wentz will have surgery to remove a piece of bone Monday afternoon. Reich says doctors found Wentz had broken the foot years ago, probably in high school, and that a piece of bone came loose when he hurt the foot last Thursday. For now, Indy plans to use Jacob Eason as the starter. Eason was a fourth-round draft pick in 2020 and has not appeared in an NFL game - regular season or preseason.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

