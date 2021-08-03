Cash for two SJC inmates who served extra time

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County settled a second case involving an inmate being held at the St. Joseph County Jail past their release date. Attorney for the county Peter Agostino says one case was settled last month that involved an inmate not being released due to a computer issue in the jail inmate tracking system.

The second case that is focused on below, is not directly connected to the aforementioned case, but involved a lack of communication between multiple entities.

“So, it was a settlement and release agreement that was approved for settling a claim that was asserted against the county,” Agostino says.

That agreement was approved by the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners Tuesday morning. Agostino brought the agreement before the Board of Commissioners and it was unanimously approved.

It involves Ian McQueen, who had an extended stay at the St. Joseph County Jail.

”In jail 43 days more than they should have been,” Agostino says.

He should have been shown the exit and now there’s a payout.

”This was a settlement for $12,500,” he adds

So how did this happen? Well, the details are a little vague, but it involves another county and St. Joseph County.

”I would say, it could be more a... instead of miscommunication, a lack of communication,” Agostino says. So I asked:

”Ok got ya, and you probably can’t get into the specifics of that?“

”I cannot,” he replied.

In November of 2020, jail records show McQueen was arrested in St. Joseph County for Auto Theft, Basic Theft, and Conversion. He was in the county jail for 43 days after that arrest. Two days prior to that arrest, Indiana public records show that McQueen had just been sentenced to probation in Elkhart for resisting law enforcement.

Whatever it was that caused McQueen to hang out in the jail past his time, that settlement agreement says no one is to blame.

“There is no admission of liability in this case, it’s resolving all claims against anybody that could have potentially been at fault here,” Agostino says.

I reached out to the attorney for Ian McQueen but have not yet heard back at the time this story was posted.

