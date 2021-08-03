Advertisement

Benton Harbor planning commission hears proposals for 2 marijuana facilities

By Jack Springgate
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) -The Benton Harbor planning commission shows hesitancy when conditionally approving the site plan for a recreational marijuana facility.

They tabled their vote for a medical marijuana facility when commissioners realized several documents in the site plan weren’t certified by an architect.

Both businesses plan to open up in vacant buildings along Mainstreet.

Redbud Roots, who applied to operate for recreational use, already has a license as a medical marijuana facility.

One city commissioner had questions as to why they haven’t opened their doors for medical patients yet.

“It was previously a tire store or a tire station, which means there were sinkholes beneath the ground. As we drilled down into the building to set new walls, news foundations, and new studs, that’s what we discovered. So we had to go back to the architect, go back to the engineer, and figure out how to fill these holes in,” said Redbud Roots owner Alex Leonwicz.

The owner says construction to finish renovating the building should take 60 days.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway in Mishawaka
Death investigation underway after person hit by train
There are seven counties the CDC moved to the orange category which means “substantial”...
COVID-19 spreading in Michiana, Delta variant making its move
There were two shootings in South Bend on Sunday afternoon.
Three injured in two Sunday shootings
Going outside is something many of us take for granted. But for Wooldridge, getting out the...
South Bend man receives ramp, gets freedom back
SBCSC requiring masks for everyone regardless of vaccination status
SBCSC requiring masks for everyone regardless of vaccination status

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
SLOW Return of the Heat
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Nine people are running for three open commissioner seats.
Voting for St. Joseph City Commissioner underway
The Nobody’s Home Music Festival is celebrating the opening of Benton Harbor native Wilson...
‘Nobody’s Home’ Music Festival happening Sept. 4th in Benton Harbor