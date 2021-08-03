Benton Harbor planning commission hears proposals for 2 marijuana facilities

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) -The Benton Harbor planning commission shows hesitancy when conditionally approving the site plan for a recreational marijuana facility.

They tabled their vote for a medical marijuana facility when commissioners realized several documents in the site plan weren’t certified by an architect.

Both businesses plan to open up in vacant buildings along Mainstreet.

Redbud Roots, who applied to operate for recreational use, already has a license as a medical marijuana facility.

One city commissioner had questions as to why they haven’t opened their doors for medical patients yet.

“It was previously a tire store or a tire station, which means there were sinkholes beneath the ground. As we drilled down into the building to set new walls, news foundations, and new studs, that’s what we discovered. So we had to go back to the architect, go back to the engineer, and figure out how to fill these holes in,” said Redbud Roots owner Alex Leonwicz.

The owner says construction to finish renovating the building should take 60 days.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.