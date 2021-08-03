AP source: Pelicans sending Ball to Bulls in sign-and-trade

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A person familiar with the situation says Lonzo Ball is heading to Chicago in a sign-and-trade agreement that will send Bulls guards Tomas Satoransky and Garrett Temple to the New Orleans Pelicans. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because trades can’t become official until Friday under NBA rules. Ball is represented by Klutch Sports. The agency says the four-year veteran guard has agreed to a four-year deal worth $85 million. Ball averaged a career-high 14.6 points per game last season while shooting a career-best 41.4%.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)