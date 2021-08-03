Advertisement

AP source: Pelicans sending Ball to Bulls in sign-and-trade

Ball averaged a career-high 14.6 points per game last season while shooting a career-best 41.4%.
FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2021, file photo, New Orleans Pelicans' Lonzo Ball brings the ball up during the team's NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas. A person familar with the situation says Ball is heading to Chicago in a sign-and-trade agreement that will also send Bulls guards Tomas Satoransky and Garrett Temple III to the Pelicans. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday, Aug. 2, because trades cannot becoming official until Friday under NBA rules. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A person familiar with the situation says Lonzo Ball is heading to Chicago in a sign-and-trade agreement that will send Bulls guards Tomas Satoransky and Garrett Temple to the New Orleans Pelicans. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because trades can’t become official until Friday under NBA rules. Ball is represented by Klutch Sports. The agency says the four-year veteran guard has agreed to a four-year deal worth $85 million. Ball averaged a career-high 14.6 points per game last season while shooting a career-best 41.4%.

