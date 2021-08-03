AP source: DeRozan agrees to $85 million deal with Bulls

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Bulls made another major upgrade, acquiring high-scoring small forward DeMar DeRozan a day after adding point guard Lonzo Ball. The Bulls agreed Tuesday to a three-year, $85 million contract with DeRozan as part of a sign-and-trade with San Antonio. That’s according to a person familiar with the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because teams cannot announce deals until Friday. It was not clear what the Spurs are getting in return. A four-time All-Star, DeRozan has averaged more than 20 points in each of the past eight seasons with Toronto and San Antonio.

