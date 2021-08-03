Annie Drews, Banged-up US women’s volleyball team heads to quarters

TOKYO (WNDU) - TOKYO (AP) - Coach Karch Kiraly knew there would be challenges and adversity to overcome if the U.S. women’s volleyball team wanted to win its first Olympic gold medal in the sport. His team has seen two key starters go down with ankle injuries, had an assistant coach sent to quarantine for two weeks and dealt with a straight-set loss to the Russian team. But after finishing pool play with a tense, five-set win over Italy despite setter Jordyn Poulter joining star Jordan Thompson on the injured list, the U.S. heads into the quarterfinals in good form.

Penn High School graduate Annie Drews led the Americans with 22 points and recorded a team-best 19 kills to defeat Italy in five sets. Drews scored four points in the decisive fifth set to clinch the victory.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)