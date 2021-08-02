Advertisement

Yared Nuguse hopes to stay ‘relaxed’ ahead of first competition in Tokyo

Nuguse will compete in the 1500M race on Monday as he looks to advance to the event’s quarterfinals.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - First-time Olympian and Notre Dame track Star Yared Nuguse is getting ready for his first event in Tokyo.

Nuguse will compete in the 1500M race on Monday as he looks to advance to the event’s quarterfinals.

Nuguse set the NCAA record in the 1500M earlier this past track season, and he feels like there’s one big key to running the 1500M.

“I think a lot of people who run the 1500 get kinda ancy because there might be a slow pace and even if there is not, it’s a really tight race for a lot of it,” Nuguse said. “The better you do at staying relaxed, the better of a kick you are going to have at the end. That is such a critical part especially at championship races because it’s basically a fight to who has a better kick at the end.”

Nuguse will compete in the 1500M Monday at 8 PM on CNBC.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drive-by shooting kills one in Berrien County
There were two shootings in South Bend on Sunday afternoon.
Three injured in two Sunday shootings
Nurses and healthcare workers in Michiana are speaking out against being required to get the...
Healthcare workers protest mandatory vaccines at Saint Joseph Health System
Hannah Roberts of the United States poses with her silver medal in the women's BMX freestyle...
Buchanan’s Hannah Roberts wins silver in BMX Freestyle Olympic debut
Music, games and weed were all key ingredients in making the first ever Niles Cannabis Festival...
Inaugural ‘Niles Cannabis Festival’ hopes to remove stigma around marijuana

Latest News

Notre Dame infielder Niko Kavadas (12) gives his pitcher support as he strikes out a...
Former Irish slugger Niko Kavadas signs with Red Sox
CORRECTS ATHLETES - Michela Battiston, of Italy, left, and Lee Kiefer of the United States...
Kiefer, USA fall to Italy in Bronze medal foil match
Lee Kiefer of the United States,m left, and Rio Azuma of Japan compete in the women's Foil team...
Kiefer, United States advance to semifinal in foil
Canada's Natalie Achonwa (11), left, and South Korea's Ji Su Park (19) scramble for a rebound...
Canadian women get 1st hoops win, beat South Korea 74-53