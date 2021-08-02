Yared Nuguse hopes to stay ‘relaxed’ ahead of first competition in Tokyo

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - First-time Olympian and Notre Dame track Star Yared Nuguse is getting ready for his first event in Tokyo.

Nuguse will compete in the 1500M race on Monday as he looks to advance to the event’s quarterfinals.

Nuguse set the NCAA record in the 1500M earlier this past track season, and he feels like there’s one big key to running the 1500M.

“I think a lot of people who run the 1500 get kinda ancy because there might be a slow pace and even if there is not, it’s a really tight race for a lot of it,” Nuguse said. “The better you do at staying relaxed, the better of a kick you are going to have at the end. That is such a critical part especially at championship races because it’s basically a fight to who has a better kick at the end.”

Nuguse will compete in the 1500M Monday at 8 PM on CNBC.

