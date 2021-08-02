Spectrum Health Lakeland hosting series of blood drives

(WNDU) - Health officials in Michigan say blood supplies across the state remain low, with some blood types in critical need.

That’s why Spectrum Health Lakeland, in partnership with Versiti Blood Center of Michigan, is hosting a series of community blood drives in August at the following dates and times:

• Monday, August 9 from 12 p.m to 5 p.m. at Spectrum Health Lakeland Watervliet Hospital, located at 400 Medical Park Drive

• Tuesday, August 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph, located at 1234 Napier Avenue

• Wednesday, August 18 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital, located at 31 North St. Joseph Avenue

Individuals aged 17 and older who weigh at least 112 pounds and are in good health and not experiencing symptoms of cold or flu may donate blood. Donors who are 16 years old may donate, but must have parent/guardian permission. Photo ID and face masks are required to donate.

To ensure a shorter wait time, register ahead by calling 866-642-5663 or visit donate.michigan.versiti.org and search for donation site by zip code.

