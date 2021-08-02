Advertisement

Spectrum Health Lakeland hosting series of blood drives

(WOWT)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Health officials in Michigan say blood supplies across the state remain low, with some blood types in critical need.

That’s why Spectrum Health Lakeland, in partnership with Versiti Blood Center of Michigan, is hosting a series of community blood drives in August at the following dates and times:

Monday, August 9 from 12 p.m to 5 p.m. at Spectrum Health Lakeland Watervliet Hospital, located at 400 Medical Park Drive

Tuesday, August 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph, located at 1234 Napier Avenue

Wednesday, August 18 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital, located at 31 North St. Joseph Avenue

Individuals aged 17 and older who weigh at least 112 pounds and are in good health and not experiencing symptoms of cold or flu may donate blood. Donors who are 16 years old may donate, but must have parent/guardian permission. Photo ID and face masks are required to donate.

To ensure a shorter wait time, register ahead by calling 866-642-5663 or visit donate.michigan.versiti.org and search for donation site by zip code.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drive-by shooting kills one in Berrien County
There were two shootings in South Bend on Sunday afternoon.
Three injured in two Sunday shootings
Nurses and healthcare workers in Michiana are speaking out against being required to get the...
Healthcare workers protest mandatory vaccines at Saint Joseph Health System
Hannah Roberts of the United States poses with her silver medal in the women's BMX freestyle...
Buchanan’s Hannah Roberts wins silver in BMX Freestyle Olympic debut
Music, games and weed were all key ingredients in making the first ever Niles Cannabis Festival...
Inaugural ‘Niles Cannabis Festival’ hopes to remove stigma around marijuana

Latest News

A local winery is celebrating the new month with a series of events.
Lemon Creek Winery celebrates August with events
Going outside is something many of us take for granted. But for Wooldridge, getting out the...
South Bend man receives ramp, gets freedom back
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Cool start to the week; Back to the 80s by Wednesday
Going outside is something many of us take for granted. But for Wooldridge, getting out the...
South Bend man receives ramp, gets freedom back