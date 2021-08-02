South Bend City Clerk’s office to host town hall

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend City Clerk’s Office is holding a town hall on many topics, including the Community Police Review Board.

The board’s new director, Joshua Reynolds, says he’s focusing on community outreach.

He is meeting with residents, city leaders and groups to hear their thoughts and concerns about the board.

Meanwhile, the South Bend Common Council is currently reviewing applications and plans to hire nine board members soon.

The purpose of the board is to investigate complaints of police misconduct.

“And we want to have this independent and fair and transparent office so that we can show that if something is wrong, we can show that. If something is right, we can show that as well. Ultimately our goal is that we want to make it safer for everyone, for the police officers and for the community itself. It’s not a one-sided thing. We are not just here to get on a witch hunt for officers. That’s not our goal,” Reynolds says.

Reynolds is also creating a complaint process managing system and hopes to secure an office space soon.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.