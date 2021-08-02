Portion of Pipestone Road closed in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Pipestone Road is now closed between Park Road and Hochberger Road.

The closure allows crews to remove and replace a crosstube running under the road.

The detour runs from Pipestone to Naomi Road, and then from Old Pipestone Road to Main Street.

The road will be reopened to traffic once the work is completed. No exact date has been announced.

