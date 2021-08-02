Advertisement

Portion of Pipestone Road closed in Berrien County

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Pipestone Road is now closed between Park Road and Hochberger Road.

The closure allows crews to remove and replace a crosstube running under the road.

The detour runs from Pipestone to Naomi Road, and then from Old Pipestone Road to Main Street.

The road will be reopened to traffic once the work is completed. No exact date has been announced.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drive-by shooting kills one in Berrien County
There were two shootings in South Bend on Sunday afternoon.
Three injured in two Sunday shootings
Nurses and healthcare workers in Michiana are speaking out against being required to get the...
Healthcare workers protest mandatory vaccines at Saint Joseph Health System
Hannah Roberts of the United States poses with her silver medal in the women's BMX freestyle...
Buchanan’s Hannah Roberts wins silver in BMX Freestyle Olympic debut
Music, games and weed were all key ingredients in making the first ever Niles Cannabis Festival...
Inaugural ‘Niles Cannabis Festival’ hopes to remove stigma around marijuana

Latest News

Three injured after separate shootings in South Bend
No suspects in custody after weekend shootings in South Bend
PHM district to host critical race theory discussions
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Heat will return...eventually
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Alleged getaway driver from U.P. Mall shooting due in court
Alleged getaway driver from U.P. Mall shooting due in court