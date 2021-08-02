No suspects in custody after weekend shootings in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is asking the public to come forward with any information related to two Sunday shootings that sent three people to the hospital.

“We always emphasize that no matter how small that information may be, it could be that missing piece to the case,” said Christine Karsten, Media Liaison for the South Bend Police Department.

Around 12 p.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Kendall Street for a shots fired call. There, they found one person who had been shot. Around the same time, officers learned paramedics found another Kendall Street shooting victim near Main and Calvert Streets.

Both victims went to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, police tell 16 News Now a second shooting happened near Bendix Drive and Sugar Maple Lane.

A passenger in a vehicle was shot and suffered serious upper body injuries that aren’t life threatening. The driver was cut by flying grass. Both individuals were in the vehicle when the shooting happened.

Currently, no suspects are in custody for either shooting. Police also don’t believe the shootings are connected.

“It’s really going to take all of us to solve these crimes. But it’s also going to take all of us to stop crimes like these. We talk about it, ‘One shooting is too many.’ Somebody knows something. Somebody knows it’s going to happen before it happens, during, and after. We just need those individuals to speak out,” Karsten emphasized.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling (574) 288-STOP or through the P3 smartphone app.

SBPD Investigative Bureau also accepts tips.

