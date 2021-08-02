Advertisement

Lemon Creek Winery celebrates August with events

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - A local winery is celebrating the new month with a series of events.

Lemon Creek Winery in Berrien Springs is hosting Yoga and Wine on Thursdays from 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Each first Friday of the month through October, guests can enjoy live music, food trucks, and craft vendors from 6 – 9 p.m.

Then on Sunday, August 8th, the fun continues with a Mimosas and Music event from 2 – 5 p.m.

The family-owned winery is one of the oldest in southwest Michigan.

“We’ve been a farm for 165 years. We’ve been growing wine grapes for since the mid-60s,” said manager Kait Lemon.  “And then by the early 80s, we started making our own wine.”

Lemon Creek Winery is located at 533 E Lemon Creek Road in Berrien Springs, Michigan.

They are open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Sunday, 12 – 6 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drive-by shooting kills one in Berrien County
There were two shootings in South Bend on Sunday afternoon.
Three injured in two Sunday shootings
Nurses and healthcare workers in Michiana are speaking out against being required to get the...
Healthcare workers protest mandatory vaccines at Saint Joseph Health System
Hannah Roberts of the United States poses with her silver medal in the women's BMX freestyle...
Buchanan’s Hannah Roberts wins silver in BMX Freestyle Olympic debut
Music, games and weed were all key ingredients in making the first ever Niles Cannabis Festival...
Inaugural ‘Niles Cannabis Festival’ hopes to remove stigma around marijuana

Latest News

Spectrum Health Lakeland hosting series of blood drives
Going outside is something many of us take for granted. But for Wooldridge, getting out the...
South Bend man receives ramp, gets freedom back
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Cool start to the week; Back to the 80s by Wednesday
Going outside is something many of us take for granted. But for Wooldridge, getting out the...
South Bend man receives ramp, gets freedom back