Lemon Creek Winery celebrates August with events

BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - A local winery is celebrating the new month with a series of events.

Lemon Creek Winery in Berrien Springs is hosting Yoga and Wine on Thursdays from 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Each first Friday of the month through October, guests can enjoy live music, food trucks, and craft vendors from 6 – 9 p.m.

Then on Sunday, August 8th, the fun continues with a Mimosas and Music event from 2 – 5 p.m.

The family-owned winery is one of the oldest in southwest Michigan.

“We’ve been a farm for 165 years. We’ve been growing wine grapes for since the mid-60s,” said manager Kait Lemon. “And then by the early 80s, we started making our own wine.”

Lemon Creek Winery is located at 533 E Lemon Creek Road in Berrien Springs, Michigan.

They are open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Sunday, 12 – 6 p.m.

