MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Ironwood Road is getting a bit of a makeover.

Starting today, lane restrictions were put in place on Ironwood between Ewing Avenue and Milburn Boulevard so crews can perform concrete road patching.

Traffic will be one-lane only in each direction during construction.

The restrictions will last until Aug. 13.

