Hernandez’s HR in 9th gives Nats 6-5 win over Cubs

WASHINGTON (AP) - Yadiel Hernandez’s solo shot in the ninth inning - his second homer of the day - gave the Washington Nationals a 6-5 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

Hernandez’s four-hit day helped the Nationals overcome three home runs by Rafael Ortega of the Cubs.

Washington took two of three in this series against Chicago following trade deadline selloffs that scattered many of the players who helped both teams win the World Series recently.

Ortega tied a franchise record for homers in a game, leading off with a shot to right-center before adding two-run blasts in the sixth and eighth.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

8/1/2021 6:00:19 PM (GMT -4:00)