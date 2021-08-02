Advertisement

Hernandez’s HR in 9th gives Nats 6-5 win over Cubs

Washington Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez (29) celebrates his walk-off home run with third base...
Washington Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez (29) celebrates his walk-off home run with third base coach Henry Blanco during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Washington. Cubs second baseman David Bote is at back left. The Nationals won 6-5. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(Nick Wass | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Yadiel Hernandez’s solo shot in the ninth inning - his second homer of the day - gave the Washington Nationals a 6-5 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

Hernandez’s four-hit day helped the Nationals overcome three home runs by Rafael Ortega of the Cubs.

Washington took two of three in this series against Chicago following trade deadline selloffs that scattered many of the players who helped both teams win the World Series recently.

Ortega tied a franchise record for homers in a game, leading off with a shot to right-center before adding two-run blasts in the sixth and eighth.

8/1/2021 6:00:19 PM (GMT -4:00)

