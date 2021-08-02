Advertisement

Heat will return...eventually

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - NEARLY PERFECT FOR AUGUST... It really just doesn’t get much better in early August here in Michiana. I know some of you love the heat, so I doubt you call this perfect, but for most of us, it feels great out there. And we have some more nice weather to go this week. There will be a gradual increase in the heat and in the humidity as we head through the week. And by this weekend, it will be turning hot and humid again. In fact, there are signs that it gets “soupy” by Sunday and Monday. There are some chances for a pop-up shower or storm by this weekend...and things will be drying out again, so it wouldn’t be a bad thing for the yards and fields...

Tonight: Mostly clear and still very comfortable. Low: 55, Wind: Mainly Calm

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 79, Wind: NW 4-8

Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low: 57

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine and turning a bit warmer. High: 81

