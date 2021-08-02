Advertisement

Future service dogs to arrive at Gary Jet Center

After 18 months, the puppies will begin professional training.
After 18 months, the puppies will begin professional training.(Canine Companions)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GARY, Ind. (WNDU) - Ten puppies, who will begin their journey to becoming future service dogs, will be welcomed on Tuesday, Aug. 3, at the Gary Jet Center.

Volunteer pilots will fly the puppies into Gary Jet Center. They’re estimated time of arrival is 3:30 p.m. CDT.

It’s all thanks to Canine Companions, a non-profit that provides service dogs to adults, children and veterans with disabilities at no charge. Canine Companions increasingly relies on private pilots to transport young puppies to their volunteer puppy raisers across the country from their headquarters in Santa Rosa, California.

The volunteer puppy raisers provide care for the puppies and begin their training at eight weeks old. After 18 months, the puppies will begin professional training with the organization.

For more information, visit canine.org or call 1-800-572-BARK.

