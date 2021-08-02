Advertisement

Flying turtle shatters windshield of car in Florida

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - Florida drivers might be used to bugs on their cars, but not turtles!

The Saint Lucie Fire Department said a flying turtle caused an accident on the Florida Turnpike on Friday.

A semi-truck nicked the animal, causing it to go into the air - and into the windshield of a nearby car.

Both the turtle and driver were not injured, and the turtle was released safely back into the wild.

