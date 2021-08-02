Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Lots of Sunshine, Warming Up This Week

The bright and dry pattern will continue through this week. Lots of sunshine as temperatures slowly rise. The details of your First Alert Forecast right here!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: A refreshing start to the month of August. Sunny skies with a few high clouds and a light breeze from the northwest. Highs reaching the upper 70s all across Michiana. LOW swim risk as the rough waves subside and currents calm into Monday morning. Better swimming conditions through this week. High of 79.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clearer skies and calm winds allow for temperatures to drop into the lower to middle 50s overnight. Very refreshing. Late this evening the ISS will be visible as it flies over Michiana. Beginning at 9:52pm and lasting for 6 minutes you can see the Space Station fly over Michiana beginning in the WNW sky. Low of 57.

TUESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds especially during the afternoon hours. Highs reaching again only into the upper 70s with a light breeze coming out of the Northwest. High of 79.

WEDNESDAY: Slowly beginning to warm up with highs in the low 80s and an abundance of sunshine! A light breeze and low humidity will also accompany the sunshine. High of 81.

LONG RANGE: The sunny and dry pattern continue through the end of the week. Humidity will return by Friday along with highs into the upper 80s to near 90 over the weekend. The chances for some scattered storms will also come back into the forecast by Sunday and into Monday of next week. A very nice and comfortable week ahead. Enjoy the sunshine!

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, August 1st, 2021

Sunday’s High: 76

Sunday’s Low: 60

Precipitation: 0.00″

