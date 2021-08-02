Elkhart Lions pumped for first day of football practice

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Monday in the Hoosier State marks the first day of high school football practice.

The Elkhart Lions are coming off of an impressive 2020 campaign, where the team finished 9-1 and their only loss was in the Regional title game to Merrillville..

The Lions say they are ready for 2021, and are excited to build off of their 2020 season.

“It’s still just like holy cow,” Elkhart head football coach Josh Shattuck said. “We have so much work to do, so much to cover, and we really front load that the first week. You just want to make sure you operate and do all the things you want to do preparation-wise. It’s awesome just to be out here. Obviously, last year was a unique year in a lot of ways. Obviously, there were a lot of really good times for our team but just nice to kind of operate the way we envisioned and planned. Good to be out here.”

The Lions season starts in 18 days at home against their rival from down the road - the Concord Minutemen.

Be sure to stick with 16 news now on air and online as we get you ready for the high school season.

