‘Best. Week. Ever.’ festival celebrates City of South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s officially the Best. Week. Ever. in South Bend with seven days full of activities in the city.

“It is a week-long series of experiences happening throughout every part of the city designed to celebrate culture, community and progress here in South Bend,” Executive Director of South Bend Venue Parks and Arts Aaron Perri said.

This is the 4th year for the week-long festival presented by United Federal Credit Union and began Sunday with the Rebel Art Fest.

“It’s your opportunity to come out, engage with your neighbors, engage with the community in ways you might not normally do it,” Perri said.

As for the rest of this week, Monday and Tuesday feature See SB where you can visit popular spots at discounted rates.

Wednesday is Best. Wednesday. Ever. with a celebration of the West Side neighborhood with food and music.

The Best. Baseball. Game. Ever. is Thursday at Four Winds Field.

Friday is First Friday and there will be fireworks downtown.

Saturday is Brunch on the Bend on the Century Center Island to wrap up the week.

“It’s a chance for you to get in and out of our aerial adventure course, the east race, the golf courses, museums, tours, behind the scenes experiences. Things that you may not normally get to do, we encourage you to come out and try those things,” Perri said.

Some events throughout the week require tickets, but many are free to attend. There are dozens of events hosted by small businesses happening all week as well.

“It’s been a long year and a half. Obviously, we are not out of the woods with the pandemic, but we do need to support our small businesses, support one another, and just continue to build community,” Perri said.

Perri says Best. Week. Ever. is the perfect way to explore the City of South Bend, and he hopes people in the community will join in on the week of fun.

“I am partial to fireworks. It’s the only thing they let me plan personally. So every year, if we’re going to say we are going to have the best fireworks show ever, it has to be better than last year, and I guarantee that will be the case. So come out Friday night. Fireworks, river lights, it doesn’t get better than that,” Perri said.

For more details on the Best. Week. Ever. click here.

