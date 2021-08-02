Advertisement

‘Best. Week. Ever.’ festival celebrates City of South Bend

By Carly Miller
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s officially the Best. Week. Ever. in South Bend with seven days full of activities in the city.

“It is a week-long series of experiences happening throughout every part of the city designed to celebrate culture, community and progress here in South Bend,” Executive Director of South Bend Venue Parks and Arts Aaron Perri said.

This is the 4th year for the week-long festival presented by United Federal Credit Union and began Sunday with the Rebel Art Fest.

“It’s your opportunity to come out, engage with your neighbors, engage with the community in ways you might not normally do it,” Perri said.

As for the rest of this week, Monday and Tuesday feature See SB where you can visit popular spots at discounted rates.

Wednesday is Best. Wednesday. Ever. with a celebration of the West Side neighborhood with food and music.

The Best. Baseball. Game. Ever. is Thursday at Four Winds Field.

Friday is First Friday and there will be fireworks downtown.

Saturday is Brunch on the Bend on the Century Center Island to wrap up the week.

“It’s a chance for you to get in and out of our aerial adventure course, the east race, the golf courses, museums, tours, behind the scenes experiences. Things that you may not normally get to do, we encourage you to come out and try those things,” Perri said.

Some events throughout the week require tickets, but many are free to attend. There are dozens of events hosted by small businesses happening all week as well.

“It’s been a long year and a half. Obviously, we are not out of the woods with the pandemic, but we do need to support our small businesses, support one another, and just continue to build community,” Perri said.

Perri says Best. Week. Ever. is the perfect way to explore the City of South Bend, and he hopes people in the community will join in on the week of fun.

“I am partial to fireworks. It’s the only thing they let me plan personally. So every year, if we’re going to say we are going to have the best fireworks show ever, it has to be better than last year, and I guarantee that will be the case. So come out Friday night. Fireworks, river lights, it doesn’t get better than that,” Perri said.

For more details on the Best. Week. Ever. click here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drive-by shooting kills one in Berrien County
There were two shootings in South Bend on Sunday afternoon.
Three injured in two Sunday shootings
Nurses and healthcare workers in Michiana are speaking out against being required to get the...
Healthcare workers protest mandatory vaccines at Saint Joseph Health System
Hannah Roberts of the United States poses with her silver medal in the women's BMX freestyle...
Buchanan’s Hannah Roberts wins silver in BMX Freestyle Olympic debut
Music, games and weed were all key ingredients in making the first ever Niles Cannabis Festival...
Inaugural ‘Niles Cannabis Festival’ hopes to remove stigma around marijuana

Latest News

Health officials in Michigan say blood supplies across the state remain low, with some blood...
Spectrum Health Lakeland hosting series of blood drives
There are seven counties the CDC moved to the orange category which means “substantial”...
COVID-19 spreading in Michiana, Delta variant making its move
Man killed in weekend shooting
Drive-by shooting kills one in Berrien County
After 18 months, the puppies will begin professional training.
Future service dogs to arrive at Gary Jet Center