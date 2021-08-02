Advertisement

Alleged getaway driver from U.P. Mall shooting due in court

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The alleged getaway driver in the U.P. Mall shooting is due in court.

31-year-old Dontrell Smith is charged with assisting a criminal.

He’s accused of picking up 24-year-old Luke Murphy, who police believe opened fire in the mall on May 22.

The shooting stemmed from an argument, leaving one person injured.

Murphy and Smith were both charged in June, but Smith was not arrested until July 9.

Smith is due back in court on November 9.

