White Sox rookie Zavala hits 3 HRs; Indians rally, win 12-11

Chicago White Sox's Seby Zavala (44) celebrates at home plate with Adam Engel right, after...
Chicago White Sox's Seby Zavala (44) celebrates at home plate with Adam Engel right, after hitting a grand slam during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)(Paul Beaty | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 1:38 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - White Sox rookie Seby Zavala hit the first three home runs of his career, including a grand slam, but the Cleveland Indians rallied to beat Chicago 12-11.

Austin Hedges, Owen Miller and Amed Rosario homered to help Cleveland overcome a five-run deficit.

Zavala became the first player in big league history to hit his first three career home runs in the same game, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

The 27-year-old catcher played his 18th game in the majors.

Batting ninth, Zavala hit a solo homer in the third, a grand slam in the fourth and a solo drive in the seventh.

With a chance to become the 19th player to hit a record-tying four homers in a game, Zavala singled in the eighth.

