Three injured in two Sunday afternoon shootings

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people are injured in two separate shootings in South Bend this afternoon.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., South Bend PD responded to the 2000 block of S Scott St.

Police report that shots were fired at the above location— and near the corner of S Main St. and W Calvert St.

Authorities confirmed with WNDU that two people were shot.

The status of the victims or potential suspects haven’t been released at this time.

Then, another shooting happened just hours later at the corner of Bendix Dr. and Sugar Maple Ln., injuring one person.

Police were dispatched to that scene just before 2:30 p.m. this afternoon.

The suspect was later detained in the 1600 block of Portage Ave.

Officials have provided no reason to believe the two shootings are related at this time.

If you have any information on the shootings, you are asked to call police.

