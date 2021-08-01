Advertisement

Simone Biles opts out of floor exercise final at Olympics

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits to perform on the vault during the artistic...
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits to perform on the vault during the artistic gymnastics women's final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. The American gymnastics superstar has withdrawn the all-around competition to focus on her mental well-being. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)(Gregory Bull | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 1:33 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) - Simone Biles will not defend her Olympic gold medal on floor exercise.

USA Gymnastics says the six-time Olympic medalist has opted not to compete on floor.

She won gold in the event in Rio de Janeiro and placed second in qualifying last week.

Jennifer Gadirova of Britain will replace Biles in Monday’s finals.

USA Gymnastics says Biles has not decided whether to participate in Tuesday’s balance beam final.

Biles is dealing with a mental block that in gymnastics is referred to as “the twisties.”

She is having trouble figuring out where her body is in relation to the ground when in the air.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

7/31/2021 11:24:55 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

Three floors of the building would house 27 residential units that would be marketed to Notre...
City asked to make exception for proposed new building
Vigil held for latest South Bend shooting victim
Vigil held for latest South Bend shooting victim
Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Man charged with beheading woman in Minneapolis suburb
East Side All Stars 10U Red Team Going to World Series
East Side All Stars 10U Red Team Going to World Series
The restaurant has been open since November, but the restaurant delayed the ceremony until...
Fatbird restaurant celebrates opening with ribbon cutting ceremony

Latest News

Chicago White Sox's Seby Zavala (44) celebrates at home plate with Adam Engel right, after...
White Sox rookie Zavala hits 3 HRs; Indians rally, win 12-11
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks delivers during the third inning of a baseball...
Hendricks earns majors-best 13th win as Cubs beat Nats 6-3
Baltimore Orioles' Maikel Franco shows his displeasure of a call strike by umpire Ramon De...
Means, Franco lead Orioles to 5-2 win over Tigers
Caeleb Dressel, of United States, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's...
Olympic swimming ends with splashy new records, US gold