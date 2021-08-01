Advertisement

Second annual Candy Run charity ride hits the road

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The second annual Candy Run took place Saturday morning to raise money in an effort to combat child abuse and neglection around the community.

All proceeds go to programming at the Family and Children’s Center in South Bend.

The center serves more than 800 families each year across St. Joseph County, part of an organization that has existed for over 135 years.

Registration fees cost $15 per rider, or $25 for couple riders.

The 70-mile ride is designed with three stops at the South Bend Chocolate Company, Wakarusa Dime Store, and Veni’s Sweet Shop in Niles for participants to grab samples or buy some sweets along the way.

“Each stop, each rider can get a sample of candy, and if they want to buy some candy while they are there, they can while also promoting our organization and what we do here in the community,” director of development at the Family and Children’s Center Claire Powell said.

The first ride hit the road at 9 a.m. followed by a second wave of riders at 11 a.m.

