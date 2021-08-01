Rebel Art Fest kicks off South Bend ‘Best. Week. Ever.’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The ‘Best. Week. Ever’ celebration in South Bend kicked off Sunday with the Rebel Art Fest at Potawatomi Park.

The annual event features art and music from people throughout the South Bend community with more than 50 artists and 15 bands performing throughout the day.

There are food trucks and fun activities for people to enjoy as well, and the art fest is free to attend!

Organizers of the event say it feels good to be back this year after having to hold the event virtually last year.

“I feel like it’s our love letter to South Bend’s artists and creative community. Just a way to really show them that we appreciate them and help the community see what they have right here so they can appreciate it as well,” Event organizer Michelle Fitzgerald said.

The Rebel Art Fest ran from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.