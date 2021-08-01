ND Fencers Itkin, Meinhardt help USA win Bronze in Team Foil
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOKYO (WNDU) - Notre Dame’s fencing success continued overnight in Tokyo.
Current fencer Nick Itkin and graduate Gerek Meinhardt competed for Team USA in the team foil event.
In the sixth bout of the bronze medal match against Japan, Meinhardt defeated Matsuyama Kyosuke.
The two Domers helped lead the U.S. to the bronze medal in back-to-back Olympics.
Meinhardt’s wife, fellow Olympian and Irish alum, Lee Kiefer, won the gold medal in women’s individual foil last week.
