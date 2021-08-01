ND Fencers Itkin, Meinhardt help USA win Bronze in Team Foil

TOKYO (WNDU) - Notre Dame’s fencing success continued overnight in Tokyo.

Current fencer Nick Itkin and graduate Gerek Meinhardt competed for Team USA in the team foil event.

In the sixth bout of the bronze medal match against Japan, Meinhardt defeated Matsuyama Kyosuke.

The two Domers helped lead the U.S. to the bronze medal in back-to-back Olympics.

Meinhardt’s wife, fellow Olympian and Irish alum, Lee Kiefer, won the gold medal in women’s individual foil last week.

Gerek Meinhardt of the Unites States, left, kisses his wife and individual foil gold medalist Lee Kiefer of the United States as he celebrates after winning a men's Foil team bronze final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Chiba, Japan. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) (Andrew Medichini | AP)

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.