Means, Franco lead Orioles to 5-2 win over Tigers

Baltimore Orioles' Maikel Franco shows his displeasure of a call strike by umpire Ramon De...
Baltimore Orioles' Maikel Franco shows his displeasure of a call strike by umpire Ramon De Jesus (18) during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 1:29 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - John Means struck out six in six strong innings, Maikel Franco homered and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2.

Means gave up one run on four hits and recorded his first victory since May 5.

Ryan Mountcastle contributed three hits, an RBI and scored a run.

Pat Valaika had two hits and two RBIs for the Orioles, who have won six of their last eight games.

Cole Sulser earned his fifth save.

Eric Haase hit his team-high 18th homer for the Tigers.

7/31/2021 10:05:27 PM (GMT -4:00)

