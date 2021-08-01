Inaugural ‘Niles Cannabis Festival’ hopes to remove stigma around marijuana

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Music, games and weed were all key ingredients in making the first ever Niles Cannabis Festival a success.

“It’s the first of its kind,” Emily Milner, head of marketing for the festival, said. “It’s actually one of the only events where we have multiple dispensaries, twenty-five plus vendors, food trucks, a stage, live music all day and two comedians.”

Milner says there’s something here for all cannabis lovers.

“There’s snow cones,” she said. “There’s lemonade, there’s CBD and THC. So, even if you’re not into the THC side of things, you can still relax with some nice CBD.”

Local dispensaries were thrilled to participate and say the City of Niles is the perfect location.

“It’s just such a great place,” president of operations at Mother Nutures marijuana dispensary said. “Niles has been so welcoming for the education and just the cannabis plant itself. Our team really loves the plant and all the medicinal therapeutic values it delivers to everybody out here in the state of Michigan.”

In addition to celebrating, dispensaries also wanted to educate customers.

“Glad to try to remove the stigma of cannabis,” Green Stem Provisioning director of operations Michael Lynch said. “And really show that we’re responsible and people can have fun and enjoy it just as much as any other substance out there.”

Many feel normalizing marijuana use is long overdue.

“It’s a good thing for the community, I think,” William Haas, owner of Native Michigan Remedies, said. “We just got to keep doing things right and I think it’s going to be a really good thing.”

And what did Haas look forward to most about today’s festival?

“Relaxing,” he said. “Enjoying the cannabis and enjoying the people.”

Organizers of the Niles Cannabis Festival are looking to host a similar event on September 25th. More information will be available as that date approaches.

