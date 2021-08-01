Advertisement

Hendricks earns majors-best 13th win as Cubs beat Nats 6-3

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks delivers during the third inning of a baseball...
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks delivers during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(Nick Wass | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 1:35 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Kyle Hendricks earned his major league-leading 13th victory, Rafael Ortega homered and the Chicago Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 6-3.

The Cubs, who had dropped four in a row, made six trades prior to Friday’s deadline, scattering Javier Báez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Craig Kimbrel and others to contenders.

Hendricks is 13-4. He won his 11th straight decision in a 15-start stretch.

He was part of the franchise’s 2016 World Series championship, is signed through 2023 and is one of the team’s most recognizable remaining players.

Hendricks pitched seven innings, allowing a run on four hits while striking out three.

