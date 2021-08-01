Advertisement

Hannah Roberts proud of performance in Tokyo

By Megan Smedley
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOKYO (WNDU) - Hannah Roberts made history yesterday winning the first ever silver medal in BMX Freestyle and she did so all while battling an injury.

Roberts revealed afterwards that she badly bruised her heel and injured a tendon in her ankle during the second day of practice in Tokyo.

She had been using a walking boot all the time except for when she was riding her bike.

Still, Roberts had a phenomenal first run in the final, nailing a 96.10 score.

However during her second run, Roberts slipped of the pedal slightly with her bad ankle causing her to wave off that run.

But the first run was strong enough for the the silver medal something Hannah is incredibly proud of.

“I put down a really good run,” Roberts said. “I’ve been dealing with a little bit of injury to my ankle and I was dealing with some mental sides of things as well. Just to throw down that run and to set my first run so high that was an incredible experience for me. Charlotte [Worthington] came through and kicked my butt but you know that’s alright.”

Roberts will be heading home to the states on Tuesday.

