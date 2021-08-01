Haase, Tigers shake off rough start in 6-2 win over Orioles

DETROIT (AP) - Eric Haase hit a two-run double in a three-run first inning and the Detroit Tigers went on to a 6-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Detroit earned a split of the four-game series, improving to 30-24 at home this season.

The Tigers tied a major league record with 59 home losses in 2019, baseball’s most recent full season.

Detroit’s Tyler Alexander fell behind 2-0 after four batters, but didn’t allow another run in four innings of work.

Erasmo Ramirez pitched two scoreless innings to pick up his first major league win since Sept. 3, 2018, when he beat the Orioles as a member of the Seattle Mariners.

8/1/2021 5:11:33 PM (GMT -4:00)