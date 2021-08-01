Advertisement

Goodwin homer in 9th gives White Sox 2-1 win over Indians

Chicago White Sox's Brian Goodwin, center, is doused by teammates after he hit a walkoff home...
Chicago White Sox's Brian Goodwin, center, is doused by teammates after he hit a walkoff home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)(Matt Marton | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Brian Goodwin homered with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Chicago White Sox a 2-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Sunday.

Goodwin hit a 3-1 pitch from Nick Wittgren over the wall in right for his sixth home run of the season.

Liam Hendriks allowed just one hit in the ninth to complete a scoreless six-inning stint by the Chicago bullpen.

Reynaldo Lopez allowed one hit in three innings followed by Aaron Bummer and Craig Kimbrel, who each worked a hitless inning.

Chicago won two of three in the series to extend its AL Central lead to nine games.

Myles Straw homered for the Indians.

8/1/2021 5:52:35 PM (GMT -4:00)

