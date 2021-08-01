Goodwin homer in 9th gives White Sox 2-1 win over Indians

CHICAGO (AP) - Brian Goodwin homered with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Chicago White Sox a 2-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Sunday.

Goodwin hit a 3-1 pitch from Nick Wittgren over the wall in right for his sixth home run of the season.

Liam Hendriks allowed just one hit in the ninth to complete a scoreless six-inning stint by the Chicago bullpen.

Reynaldo Lopez allowed one hit in three innings followed by Aaron Bummer and Craig Kimbrel, who each worked a hitless inning.

Chicago won two of three in the series to extend its AL Central lead to nine games.

Myles Straw homered for the Indians.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

8/1/2021 5:52:35 PM (GMT -4:00)