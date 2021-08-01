Drive-by shooting kills one in Berrien County

(WNDU) - One man is dead after a drive-by shooting in Benton Township.

Police were called to the Quick Way party Store on S. Fair Avenue around 8:30 Saturday night for reports of a shooting. When they arrived they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A second victim was also taken to the hospital; he’s since been treated and released.

Officers were able to review video footage of the incident which showed a black Chevy Sedan, possibly a Malibou, driving south on S. Fair, when three black males start shooting from the vehicle, in the direction of the building. According to police, the vehicle was last seen driving west on Thresher Ave.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Benton Township Police Department at (269) 925-1135, Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP, or on the Police Department’s Facebook page.

