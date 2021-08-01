Advertisement

Drive-by shooting kills one in Berrien County

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - One man is dead after a drive-by shooting in Benton Township.

Police were called to the Quick Way party Store on S. Fair Avenue around 8:30 Saturday night for reports of a shooting. When they arrived they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A second victim was also taken to the hospital; he’s since been treated and released.

Officers were able to review video footage of the incident which showed a black Chevy Sedan, possibly a Malibou, driving south on S. Fair, when three black males start shooting from the vehicle, in the direction of the building. According to police, the vehicle was last seen driving west on Thresher Ave.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Benton Township Police Department at (269) 925-1135, Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP, or on the Police Department’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three floors of the building would house 27 residential units that would be marketed to Notre...
City asked to make exception for proposed new building
Nurses and healthcare workers in Michiana are speaking out against being required to get the...
Healthcare workers protest mandatory vaccines at Saint Joseph Health System
Vigil held for latest South Bend shooting victim
Vigil held for latest South Bend shooting victim
Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Man charged with beheading woman in Minneapolis suburb
East Side All Stars 10U Red Team Going to World Series
East Side All Stars 10U Red Team Going to World Series

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Wildfire smoke making for a hazy morning
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather Forecast
Music, games and weed were all key ingredients in making the first ever Niles Cannabis Festival...
Inaugural ‘Niles Cannabis Festival’ hopes to remove stigma around marijuana
Music, games and weed were all key ingredients in making the first ever Niles Cannabis Festival...
Inaugural 'Niles Cannabis Festival' hopes to remove stigma around marijuana