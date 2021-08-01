TOKYO (AP) - Britain’s Charlotte Worthington put on a show in BMX freestyle’s Olympic debut.

She led the first 360 backflip in women’s competition to knock off American Hannah Roberts at the Tokyo Games.

A 19-year-old three-time world champion, Roberts set the bar in her opening run by landing a backflip with a tailspin for a 96.1.

Worthington crashed on her first run but pulled out all the stops in her second.

The 25-year-old added a front flip to her 30 backflip and closed with another backflip for a 97.5.

Top-seeded Roberts had a chance to top the Brit but landed hard off an early jump and waved off the rest of her second run.

Roberts said afterwards that she had a bad bruised heel and injured a tendon in her ankle during the second day of practice.

She had been in a walking boot ever since, except when she was riding.

Back home in Buchanan, hundreds of family members, friends and fans packed the Buchanan Commons to support Hannah.

Organizers estimate roughly 1200-1400 people came out to support Hannah.

“We are so proud,” her mom Betty said. “We can’t even explain how proud we are of her. Congratulations to Charlotte Worthington of Great Britain and Jamie Best wick, It’s been awesome.”

“It’s not the outcome we hoped for but we’re just as proud for what she did,” her dad Rick said.

Hannah is expected to return home to the United States on Tuesday.

7/31/2021 10:35:05 PM (GMT -4:00)