TOKYO (WNDU) - Former Notre Dame fencer Mariel Zagunis is a two-time Olympic gold medalist, but she won’t be adding to her medal count in Tokyo.

Zagunis and Team USA matched up against France in the quarterfinals of the Team Sabre event.

However, France came out on top with the 45-30 victory.

