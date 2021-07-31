Vigil held for latest South Bend shooting victim

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - People gathered for two balloon releases to honor a South Bend woman who was shot and killed at Waterford Glen Apartments last weekend.

Family and friends said 22-year-old Macirra Williams was a great mom, a loving person and a hard worker.

Williams worked at Mission BBQ on Main Street.

Her co-workers said she was full of life and was a special girl with a lot of potential.

They, too, held a balloon release for her Friday night.

Williams’ boyfriend, 24-year-old Demarice Williams, was charged with her murder.

He’s being held without bond.

“The family, I’d say they are doing better. We did have a hard time going through it. Fourth days of it couldn’t sleep. Kept seeing her face. First death in her family so it’s just like, ‘wow, you know,’” said Family Member Maiquan Williams.

Williams’ funeral is Monday at 12:30 at St. Matthews Church.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.