Urban Adventure Games participants take off at Howard Park

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Hundreds of people scoured South Bend during the return of the Urban Adventure Games.

16 News Now was at the starting line to see these teams take off.

This is the start of a race that will take more than 150 teams of two around South Bend and Mishawaka.

By foot and by bike, these teams will travel to 34 different stops.

“All the checkpoint volunteers, I know that they had huge energy coming in. Even yesterday when all the participants were coming in and grabbing all their checkpoints they were like, ‘we’ve done this for years and we’re excited it’s back,’” said Urban Adventure Games marketing coordinator Ed Reyes.

This race started in 2009 and over the years families and friends invited others to grow it into what it is today.

“We’re a non-profit and we give everything back to the community. So any profit that comes back to us is getting set aside so we can make sure we run the race for next year,” Reyes said.

Participants can expect a full day of physical challenges, but the costume contest gives teams a chance to show off their creativity.

This group showed up dressed as answers to the popular social game, cards against humanity.

They had some funny responses to the prompt, The Urban Adventures Game is incomplete without blank.

“What really helps us is that it’s fun and we work together and encourage each other at each checkpoint to do the best we can and get done and get going. We keep each other from getting lost,” said Team Captain Tina Smith.

Teams have four hours to get to their locations, complete tasks, and get back to Howard Park before time runs out, keeping the games fun from start to finish.

Last year the games were canceled due to Covid.

You can learn about how to get involved with next year’s games by heading to their website.

