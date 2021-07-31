Advertisement

Pet Vet: Zinc Toxicity

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - You may have heard about something called zinc that’s in throat lozenges, sunscreen and other important products.

But to pets, zinc can be a major problem.

Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, spoke with Carly Miller to share more about zinc poisoning in pets.

If you want to contact Dr. David Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-pets-vets or via email at michianapetvet@comcast.net.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Teen killed in Elkhart County crash, two others injured
Early morning house fire in South Bend
Two taken to hospital from South Bend house fire
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Mishawaka Police officer shoots K9 while responding to call
The joints link your pelvis to your lower spine. Many cases are misdiagnosed since the pain can...
Medical Moment: Relieving back pain
Three floors of the building would house 27 residential units that would be marketed to Notre...
City asked to make exception for proposed new building

Latest News

This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from the Humane Society of...
2nd Chance: Tess
The dog days of summer are upon us and this combination of hot and wet weather has resulted in...
Pet Vet: Allergies, Mosquitoes, Heartworm
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from the South Bend Animal...
2nd Chance: Goose
Although you may enjoy a picnic and fireworks, they aren’t quite a “picnic” for our pets who...
Pet Vet: Fireworks Anxiety