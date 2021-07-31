Advertisement

Nationals defeat Cubs 4-3 after both sell off at deadline

Washington Nationals' Juan Soto (22), Andrew Stevenson (17) and Gerardo Parra (88) celebrate...
Washington Nationals' Juan Soto (22), Andrew Stevenson (17) and Gerardo Parra (88) celebrate after a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(Nick Wass | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Josh Bell and Luis García homered, and the Washington Nationals defeated the Chicago Cubs 4-3 to cap a day when both franchises completed trade deadline teardowns.

The cores of two recent World Series champions - Chicago in 2016, Washington in 2019 - were scattered to various contenders as both teams acknowledged the need to rebuild.

Both did a thorough job, with Washington dealing eight veterans in six trades in a two-day span.

Chicago also made a half-dozen trades in the 24 hours leading into the deadline.

Gone were Cubs mainstays Javier Báez, Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo, and Nationals stars Max Scherzer, Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner.

