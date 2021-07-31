Healthcare workers protest mandatory vaccines at Saint Joseph Health System

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Nurses and healthcare workers in Michiana are speaking out against being required to get the vaccine in order to keep their job.

A protest took place Saturday afternoon outside of Saint Joseph Health System in Mishawaka, and those present wanted to show how they feel about being required to get the shot.

One protestor says she feels that getting the vaccine should be a choice and hopes that health systems in the area will rethink the decision to make it required.

“We’re just out here trying to be the voice for people to still be able to choose what to do with their own body. That’s the biggest thing. The shot, people don’t want to take it or they do, that is their choice, and the choice being taken away from them is what is most alarming,” protestor Kristin Vincent said.

The protest Saturday lasted from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. just off of Douglas Road, and those at Saturday’s protest say they plan to hold another next weekend at Memorial Hospital.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.