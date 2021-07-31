Advertisement

Healthcare workers protest mandatory vaccines at Saint Joseph Health System

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Nurses and healthcare workers in Michiana are speaking out against being required to get the vaccine in order to keep their job.

A protest took place Saturday afternoon outside of Saint Joseph Health System in Mishawaka, and those present wanted to show how they feel about being required to get the shot.

One protestor says she feels that getting the vaccine should be a choice and hopes that health systems in the area will rethink the decision to make it required.

“We’re just out here trying to be the voice for people to still be able to choose what to do with their own body. That’s the biggest thing. The shot, people don’t want to take it or they do, that is their choice, and the choice being taken away from them is what is most alarming,” protestor Kristin Vincent said.

The protest Saturday lasted from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. just off of Douglas Road, and those at Saturday’s protest say they plan to hold another next weekend at Memorial Hospital.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Teen killed in Elkhart County crash, two others injured
Early morning house fire in South Bend
Two taken to hospital from South Bend house fire
Three floors of the building would house 27 residential units that would be marketed to Notre...
City asked to make exception for proposed new building
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Mishawaka Police officer shoots K9 while responding to call
The joints link your pelvis to your lower spine. Many cases are misdiagnosed since the pain can...
Medical Moment: Relieving back pain

Latest News

SJHS Vaccine Protest - clipped version
SJHS Vaccine Protest - clipped version
Urban Adventure Games - clipped version
Urban Adventure Games - clipped version
Matt Engelbrecht - Meteorologist
First Alert Weather: A few showers Sunday morning
First Alert Weather Forecast
First Alert Weather Forecast