Harvey, Severino power Orioles to 4-3 win over Tigers

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Cole Sulser hugs catcher Pedro Severino after the team' 4-3...
Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Cole Sulser hugs catcher Pedro Severino after the team' 4-3 win over the Detroit Tigers in a baseball game, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - Matt Harvey extended his shutout streak to 18 1/3 innings and Pedro Severino homered twice as the Baltimore Orioles beat the Detroit Tigers 4-3.

Harvey allowed six hits in 6 1/3 innings without walking a batter.

He struck out five while pitching a third straight scoreless start for the first time in his career.

Cole Sulser pitched the ninth for his fourth save.

Tarik Skubal took the loss, giving up four runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Skubal struck out four and allowed three home runs for the second straight start.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

7/30/2021 10:13:05 PM (GMT -4:00)

