East Side All Stars 10U Red Team Going to World Series

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A youth baseball team is heading to the Cal Ripken World Series in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

The East Side All Stars 10U Red team has been working towards this goal all season.

Coaches said players come to practice and are ready to learn.

The team leaves for Florida on August 5 and will return on the 13th.

“When the all-star season started there was a district. Then we had a state and an Ohio Valley tournament and after Ohio Valley is the World Series in Florida...When we got the invite to go to the World Series and represent East Side and represent the state of Indiana we jumped on that opportunity right away,” said Coach Tyler Jackey.

“I don’t care if we win or lose. I just want to have fun,” said Player Cole Jackey.

If you would like to help the team with travel expenses, click here.

