Advertisement

Drews, Team USA Volleyball swept by ROC in straight sets

United States' Andrea Drews during the women's volleyball preliminary round pool B match...
United States' Andrea Drews during the women's volleyball preliminary round pool B match between United States and Russian Olympic Committee at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)(Frank Augstein | AP)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 12:35 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (WNDU) - Elkhart native and Penn High School grad Annie Drews and Team USA Volleyball continued pool play Saturday night against the Russian Olympic Committee.

Team USA was upset in straight sets, 25-20, 25-12, 25-19.

Jordan Thompson, the Olympics’ leading scorer, left the match in the second set with an ankle sprain. The team believes it is not too serious and that she could play later in the Olympics.

Drews came in to replace Thompson.

This was the team’s first loss in the Olympics. They take on Italy on Sunday night who is undefeated.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Teen killed in Elkhart County crash, two others injured
Early morning house fire in South Bend
Two taken to hospital from South Bend house fire
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Mishawaka Police officer shoots K9 while responding to call
The joints link your pelvis to your lower spine. Many cases are misdiagnosed since the pain can...
Medical Moment: Relieving back pain
South Bend’s public housing high rise is in such bad need of repair that it may be beyond repair.
Getting to know the new South Bend Housing Authority director

Latest News

Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians gather after Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu was hit by...
ChiSox rally for 6-4 win over Indians after getting Kimbrel
Katie Ledecky, of the United States, reacts after winning the women's 1500-meters freestyle...
Dressel wins again but no 6 golds; Ledecky 1st again in 800
Mariel Zagunis of the United States, left, and Cecilia Berder of France compete in the women's...
Zagunis, Team USA fall to France in Sabre quarterfinals
United States' Hannah Roberts trains at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in...
Buchanan native Hannah Roberts gets number one seed in BMX Freestyle