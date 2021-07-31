Drews, Team USA Volleyball swept by ROC in straight sets

TOKYO (WNDU) - Elkhart native and Penn High School grad Annie Drews and Team USA Volleyball continued pool play Saturday night against the Russian Olympic Committee.

Team USA was upset in straight sets, 25-20, 25-12, 25-19.

Jordan Thompson, the Olympics’ leading scorer, left the match in the second set with an ankle sprain. The team believes it is not too serious and that she could play later in the Olympics.

Drews came in to replace Thompson.

This was the team’s first loss in the Olympics. They take on Italy on Sunday night who is undefeated.

