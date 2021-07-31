Advertisement

ChiSox rally for 6-4 win over Indians after getting Kimbrel

Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians gather after Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu was hit by...
Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians gather after Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu was hit by a pitch thrown by Cleveland Indians reliever James Karinchak during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Friday, July 30, 2021. The Chicago White Sox won 6-4. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 12:38 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Tim Anderson delivered a tiebreaking single, José Abreu was hit in the head by a pitch with the bases loaded and the Chicago White Sox rallied for two runs in the eighth inning to top the Cleveland Indians 6-4 after acquiring All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel from the crosstown Cubs.

Anderson’s hit put Chicago ahead 5-4, then Indians reliever James Karinchak plunked Abreu in the helmet with a fastball to force in another run.

Both benches and bullpens emptied briefly, but no punches were thrown and the reigning AL MVP stayed in the game.

Yoán Moncada had a bizarre solo homer among his three hits as the AL Central leaders moved nine games ahead of second-place Cleveland.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

7/31/2021 12:23:01 AM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

Police lights
Teen killed in Elkhart County crash, two others injured
Early morning house fire in South Bend
Two taken to hospital from South Bend house fire
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Mishawaka Police officer shoots K9 while responding to call
The joints link your pelvis to your lower spine. Many cases are misdiagnosed since the pain can...
Medical Moment: Relieving back pain
South Bend’s public housing high rise is in such bad need of repair that it may be beyond repair.
Getting to know the new South Bend Housing Authority director

Latest News

United States' Andrea Drews during the women's volleyball preliminary round pool B match...
Drews, Team USA Volleyball swept by ROC in straight sets
Mariel Zagunis of the United States, left, and Cecilia Berder of France compete in the women's...
Zagunis, Team USA fall to France in Sabre quarterfinals
United States' Hannah Roberts trains at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in...
Buchanan native Hannah Roberts gets number one seed in BMX Freestyle
Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Cole Sulser hugs catcher Pedro Severino after the team' 4-3...
Harvey, Severino power Orioles to 4-3 win over Tigers