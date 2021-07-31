Advertisement

Buchanan native Hannah Roberts gets number one seed in BMX Freestyle

United States' Hannah Roberts trains at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in...
United States' Hannah Roberts trains at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)(KYUSUNG GONG | AP)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOKYO (WNDU) - Friday night was just the seeding for women’s BMX freestyle ahead of Saturday’s final.

But coming in as the gold medal favorite and the number one in the world, there were high expectations for Hannah Roberts

Hannah lived up to the hype.

In seeding, Roberts went through two one-minute runs. The final score the average of both.

Roberts impressed with her first run, scoring an 89.80.

Later on, Roberts continued to dominate during her second run notching an 85.60.

That’ll average out to 87.70 and she gets the top seed heading into the medals.

Hannah Roberts will go for the gold Saturday night at 9:10 p.m. on CNBC. As the number one seed, she’ll compete last.

